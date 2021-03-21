Missing juvenile found safe

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported Karicofe was found safe at 9:30 p.m.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen at his home in Staunton on March 20.

Garret Karicofe is 16 years old, 5′10″, 155 lbs, has blond hair and blue eyes.

He drives a silver 2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup with tags that read, “HOLICE.”

Garret Karicofe's truck. (ACSO)

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540- 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

