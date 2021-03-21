Bergton Grocery store catches fire Sunday morning

Bergton, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Fire and Rescue report “the iconic Bergton Grocery store caught fire” Sunday morning shortly after 6.

The person living in the upstairs apartment tried to get out of the building using the stairs but was met with smoke and flames.

RCFR say she quickly went back up the stairs and shut her bedroom door before attempting to exit through the window,

A Bergton volunteer firefighter responded to the scene in his person vehicle and was able to rescue the person inside before the building was engulfed in flames.

RCFR says if the woman had not closed the door between her and the fire, the outcome would have been far more tragic.

