Harrisonburg City Safe Routes to School is reminding drivers to be cautious of students

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More students are heading back to classrooms Monday morning throughout the Valley.

In Harrisonburg, the local Safe Routes to School program is reminding drivers to be on the lookout for students on their way to school by handing out signs throughout the City.

The sign reads “drive like your kids walk here.”

Eric King, Division Coordinator for the program, said their goal is for all students to be safe on their way to school and to encourage more walking or biking to class.

He said there are environmental and physical benefits to walking or biking, but COVID-19 safety restrictions on buses have also limited how many students can get on.

“A lot of students will be back on their biking and walking routes, and people haven’t seen them for a year. Drivers haven’t seen them for a year, so even if they were used to it before it’s been a while,” King said.

To get a sign you can reach out to emking1@sentara.com or by their Facebook page.

The signs are free.

