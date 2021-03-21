Harrisonburg officer injured investigating animal complaint

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

Harrisonburg Police report that the officer who was shot during the animal complaint call is recovering from his injuries at UVA Medical Center.

He is reportedly in stable condition, alert and in good spirits.

HPD said the officer was shot once during the encounter and suffered from a wound to the lower body.

Officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to an animal complaint just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Edom Rd. and Virginia Ave.

According to a press release from HPD, a cow had gotten loose from a stockyard earlier in the day and was running at-large in the northern end of the city.

The cow was then reported to be in the 900 block of N. Main St. near 7-Eleven.

In an attempt by local ranchers to capture the animal, it became injured, and officers were forced to intervene.

One Harrisonburg Police officer was injured by gunfire in the encounter when the cow charged at officers.

He was taken to Sentara RMH and later transferred to UVA Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

There were no other reports of injuries. The cow was euthanized.

The investigation is being conducted by HPD’s Major Crimes Unit and is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has other information is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2640. To remain anonymous contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574- 5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

