James Madison sports roundup: Sunday, March 21

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison sports scores from Sunday, March 21:

Softball

James Madison 7, East Carolina 1 - JMU is now 7-0 to start the season.

Women’s Lacrosse

(1) North Carolina 15, (24) James Madison 5 - Top team in the country was too much for the Dukes.

Men’s Soccer

James Madison 1, Elon 0 - JMU wins its CAA opener.

Women’s Soccer

Elon 1, James Madison 0 (OT) - Dukes fall in CAA opener.

Field Hockey

(14) Virginia 5, James Madison 2 - JMU now hold a 1-1 record.

Volleyball

James Madison 3, College of Charleston 0 - Dukes win two straight against the Cougars.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.