James Madison sports roundup: Sunday, March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison sports scores from Sunday, March 21:
Softball
James Madison 7, East Carolina 1 - JMU is now 7-0 to start the season.
Women’s Lacrosse
(1) North Carolina 15, (24) James Madison 5 - Top team in the country was too much for the Dukes.
Men’s Soccer
James Madison 1, Elon 0 - JMU wins its CAA opener.
Women’s Soccer
Elon 1, James Madison 0 (OT) - Dukes fall in CAA opener.
Field Hockey
(14) Virginia 5, James Madison 2 - JMU now hold a 1-1 record.
Volleyball
James Madison 3, College of Charleston 0 - Dukes win two straight against the Cougars.
