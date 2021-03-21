Advertisement

NCAA Tournament: Virginia upset by Ohio in first round

BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 20: The Ohio Bobcats take on the Virginia Cavaliers during the first...
BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 20: The Ohio Bobcats take on the Virginia Cavaliers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament held at at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 20, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)(Ben Solomon | (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images))
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia men’s basketball team fell to Ohio 62-58 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The ‘Hoos were the defending national champions after the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The no. 4 Cavaliers arrived in Indiana on Friday because of COVID-19 issues within the program. The ‘Hoos were able to play, but the no. 13 Bobcats hung on for the upset win.

Ohio’s Ben Vander Plas led all scorers with 17 points. Jason Preston had a double-double with 11 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Sam Hauser led Virginia with 15 points and nine rebounds.

UVA’s season comes to an end with an 18-7 record.

