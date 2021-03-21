NCAA Tournament: Virginia upset by Ohio in first round

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia men’s basketball team fell to Ohio 62-58 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The ‘Hoos were the defending national champions after the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The no. 4 Cavaliers arrived in Indiana on Friday because of COVID-19 issues within the program. The ‘Hoos were able to play, but the no. 13 Bobcats hung on for the upset win.

Ohio’s Ben Vander Plas led all scorers with 17 points. Jason Preston had a double-double with 11 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Sam Hauser led Virginia with 15 points and nine rebounds.

UVA’s season comes to an end with an 18-7 record.

