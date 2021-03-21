Nonprofit partners with Habitat for Humanity to place solar panels on homes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The program Give Solar is looking to tackle two ongoing issues: affordable housing in the the Valley, and helping the environment.

The program is partnering with Central Valley Habitat for Humanity to make solar energy available for habitat homeowners.

“The Give Solar project aims to reduce homeowners’ electricity expense through solar power, which is not only good for the environment but also puts money back in their pocketbook,” Director of Give Solar, Jeff Heie, said.

Give Solar will pay the cost of the solar panels up front and then the homeowners will pay that back over the term of their mortgage, but by using solar energy the families will ultimately save $20 per month.

Heie said energy burden is a problem many Virginian households are facing, and they are hoping to help some homeowners with this project.

“It’s meaningful to me to be able to address some of the poverty that exists in this community through clean energy,” Heie said.

The ultimate goal is for 20 Habitat for Humanity homes to have solar energy in the next five years.

To meet that goal, the organization is trying to raise $100,000 with their Solar Seed Fund.

And the project is already underway.

On Friday, volunteers laid down 24 solar panels on a habitat home in Broadway.

Heie said there is a growing interest in solar energy in the community, and their hope is to do more solar work in the community once this project is complete.

If you wish to donate to the project, you can do so here.

