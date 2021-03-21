Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,159 on Sunday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday.

As of Sunday, March 21, Virginia has had 604,904 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 1,159 case increase since Saturday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 6.0% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 5.4% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

13 additional deaths were reported on Sunday, leaving the death toll at 10,117.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Wednesday, February 24, Governor Northam lifted some statewide COVID-19 restrictions that had originally been established in December.

Northam says the modified stay-at-home order from midnight through 5 a.m. has been lifted as of Monday, March 1.

Northam also says as of Monday, March 1, alcohol sales will be expanded to midnight. Outdoor social gatherings can now see up to 25 people, and venues can now hold guests with a 30 percent capacity limit of up to 1,000 people.

During the Feb. 24 briefing, Northam said if downward trends in COVID-19 cases continue, he expects the 30 percent measure to remain the same for venues, but with the 1,000 person capacity limit lifted, by April.

The universal mask mandate, which requires Virginians aged 5 and up to wear masks when inside public spaces and when social distancing is not possible, remains in effect.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of March 21

By March 21, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 474,588 confirmed cases and 130,316 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Those positive test results are out of 8,136,527 total tests administered in Virginia, which included 6,313,570 PCR tests, 229,175 antibody tests and 1,593,782 antigen tests.

At this point, 25,792 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 10,117 have died of causes related to the disease.

Where are our local cases?

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. March 21.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 26,130 total cases

• Augusta County - 5,330 (+7 from Saturday)

• Bath County - 248

• Buena Vista - 862 (+1 from Saturday)

• Harrisonburg - 6,051 (+14 from Saturday)

• Highland County - 99 (+1 from Saturday)

• Lexington - 1,146 (+1 from Saturday)

• Rockbridge County - 1,434 (+3 from Saturday)

• Rockingham County - 6,247 (+11 from Saturday)

• Staunton - 2,506 (+1 from Saturday)

• Waynesboro - 2,207 (+1 from Saturday)

Outbreaks: 86, with 35 in long-term care facilities, 6 in healthcare settings, 31 in congregate settings, 5 in correctional facilities, 7 in college/university settings and 2 in K-12 settings.

Total tests: 310,963

Lord Fairfax Health District: 18,685 total cases

• Clarke County - 862 (+1 from Saturday)

• Frederick County - 7,054 (+12 from Saturday)

• Page County - 1,881 (+2 from Saturday)

• Shenandoah County - 3,849 (+1 from Saturday)

• Warren County - 2,447 (+7 from Saturday)

• Winchester - 2,592 (+4 from Saturday)

Outbreaks: 105, with 48 in long-term care facilities, 9 in healthcare settings, 32 in congregate settings, 4 in correctional facilities, 4 in college/university settings, 5 in K-12 settings and 2 in child care settings, 3 in public safety.

Total tests: 218,701

COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a data dashboard showcasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered throughout the commonwealth.

According to the data dashboard, as of March 21, 2,039,437 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,114,156 people are fully vaccinated.

3,400,105 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

WHSV has also started tracking the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia and West Virginia, which you can view here.

Recovery

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard indicates that, as of March 21, at least 49,647 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 994.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. You can find West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

There are 137,826 total cases in West Virginia as of March 21.

Grant County: 1,149 total COVID-19 cases

Hardy County: 1,346 total COVID-19 cases (+8 Saturday)

Pendleton County: 635 total COVID-19 cases (+1 from Saturday)

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

