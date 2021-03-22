All Phase 1b individuals eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Central Shenandoah Health District

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — It is a new week and more people are eligible for their COVID-19 vaccine in the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD).

Last week, the CSHD gave 4,475 shots, for a total of over 42,000 shots since distribution began.

Eligibility is now open to everyone in Phase 1b living or working in the CSHD. That is all 1b essential workers, those 65 and older and those 16 and up with underlying medical conditions.

New this week, the health district will be setting up vaccine clinics at local poultry plants to get those essential workers protected.

Several weeks ago, when the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was first released, the CSHD was able to distribute 3,000 J&J doses alone in one week. Since then, it was not received anymore J&J shots, but Marsha Rodeffer, the Nurse Manager with the CSHD, said the supply of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines is increasing.

“This week we got 1,000 more doses for the week, so that was really nice,” Rodeffer said. “As the Johnson and Johnson vaccines become more available we’re hoping to receive additional doses of that as well, so we are seeing an uptick every week as predicted.”

Rodeffer said the CSHD was informed there would be a slow rollout of J&J vaccines, which will hopefully pick up by the end of March or the beginning of April.

As of March 22, almost 30 percent of the health district’s population received one shot, and 62.1 percent of those 65 years old and up received their shots.

For the last several months, one of the biggest challenges for the health district was vaccine supply, but Rodeffer said a new challenge is having enough hours in the day.

“The challenge is just getting out there, getting everyone in a clinic, and getting this done for everyone in Phase 1b, so we can move on to Phase 1c,” Rodeffer said.

She anticipates the CSHD will be working on Phase 1b for a couple more weeks.

