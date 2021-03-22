Advertisement

Central Virginia Legal Aid Society explains rent relief rights

Mortage, rent relief program created through CARES Act funding
Mortage, rent relief program created through CARES Act funding(WHSV)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Central Virginia Legal Aid Society wants tenants to know their rights when it comes to rent relief programs.

In the last stimulus package, Congress approved about $50 billion for rental assistance to prevent evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic and to help landlords and tenants that are struggling to make ends meet.

A recent article by the Wall Street Journal says some building owners around the country are not participating in this program mainly because they say it comes with too many strings.

“A majority of landlords in Virginia, certainly in the Greater Richmond area, are participating and are doing so willingly because they realize, as I think everyone realizes, that pay and stay is better than go and owe,” said Martin Wegbreit, director of litigation at the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society.

Wegbreit says if a landlord does proceed with an eviction case because you didn’t pay rent, he says they need to follow these steps.

“The landlord, since the middle of November last year, has to give a written 14-day nonpayment notice to the tenant that not only gives information about the rent relief program but also says to the tenant that I will apply on your behalf during this 14-day period unless you have already applied,” Wegbreit says.

He also says it’s important that you keep records of your conversations with the landlord about your rent relief application.

If your case ends up in court, Wegbreit says you need to go.

“They need to explain to the judge what the landlord has done, what the landlord has failed to do, what they have done, and that they have not failed to cooperate with the program,” Wegbreit said.

Wegbreit also says not every tenant is eligible for rent relief. He says the programs qualify for people that have lost their income or have increased expenses due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of a Harrisonburg police cruiser on a street in downtown Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg officer injured investigating animal complaint
A volunteer helps repair a porch for a Charlottesville family.
Community rallys behind Charlottesville family after receiving unkind note from neighbor
Bergton Grocery
Bergton Grocery store catches fire Sunday morning
A vehicle crash on I-81 near Spotswood has closed all northbound lanes.
UPDATE: VSP investigating fatal Augusta Co. crash, traffic resumes on I-81
Garret Karicofe
Missing juvenile found safe

Latest News

Lord Fairfax Health District begins to vaccinate Phase 1C
Lord Fairfax Health District begins to vaccinate Phase 1C
More students coming physically back to RCPS classrooms on April 12
More students coming physically back to RCPS classrooms on April 12
Waynesboro City Manager to endorse jail improvement and expansion
Waynesboro City Manager to endorse jail improvement and expansion
Local realtor says Valley real estate industry hasn’t missed a beat during pandemic
Local realtor says Valley real estate industry hasn’t missed a beat during pandemic
Fireball across the Shenandoah valley
Fireball across the Shenandoah valley