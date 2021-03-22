Community Spotlight: Hope Distributed

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This week, we’re putting Hope Distributed in the Community Spotlight. The organization in Rockingham County helps people with needs such as clothing and household items. It also operates a food pantry.

“In my opinion, service to others is the most sincere form of love,” said Jeff Wilhelm, the executive director of Hope Distributed. “It has been deep in my heart just to be of service to people and to really help out those in need.”

One of the ways Hope Distributed serves the community is through an 8,000 square foot warehouse stocked with food.

“We have a lot of regular clients and it’s nice to be able to be able to be part of the community, but, be able to touch so, so many diverse people in so many diverse groups, whether they’re volunteers coming in, or if there our clients that we’re serving,” said Ellen Braun, the food pantry administrator and volunteer coordinator for Hope Distributed.

In the past year, Hope Distributed gave out 1.3 million pounds of food to people in need.

“It’s a great accomplishment and really it’s a testament to our volunteers,” said Wilhelm. “We would not be where we are today without our volunteers.”

You can learn more about Hope Distributed at hopedistributed.org or by calling 540-578-3510.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.