DMV warns of text message scam

West Virginia DMV
West Virginia DMV(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is warning customers of a text message scam.

The DMV says they’ve heard from multiple people that a text message was sent to them that says, “DMV Sent You A New Notice. Read Now.” and includes a link for you to click.

This message is not from the WV DMV and should be ignored and deleted, according to the DMV.

Text messages are only sent after a customer initiates an appointment and only to serve as a reminder.

The DMV Commissioner, Everett Frazier, says “we never send out unsolicited requests for information. We do send a text message reminder when you make an appointment through our appointment system and choose to receive that reminder. But we would never send you a message asking for your personal information.”

