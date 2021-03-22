Eagles planning to play Friday after recent pause

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is preparing to host Shenandoah Friday night in the Eagles’ final regular-season home game of the 2021 spring season.

According to head coach Michael Clark, the Eagles (2-1 Overall, 1-1 ODAC) had to pause activities last week due to COVID-19 issues within the program but the plan is for practice to resume for some members of the team Monday with hopes of more players to returning to the field on Tuesday. Bridgewater was not forced to miss a game this past weekend because there was no contest scheduled. The Eagles were originally supposed to host Washington & Lee on March 19 but that game was canceled by W&L prior to Bridgewater’s program pause.

“We’ve certainly got some work ahead of us,” said Clark. “We all knew this was out there and even though there are plans in place to mitigate (COVID-19) when it shows up, it gives you another element to deal with...we want to get back to the football field. It will be senior night Friday night for that group.”

Friday’s game between Bridgewater and Shenandoah is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Bridgewater’s Jopson Athletic Complex.

