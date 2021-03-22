Advertisement

Georgia spa shooting suspect removed from church membership

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The suspected metro Atlanta spa shooter has been removed as a member of his church.

On Sunday, Crabapple First Baptist Church in Milton, Georgia, released a statement saying that Robert Aaron Long had been banished from their congregation.

The church said Long’s removal was necessary because his alleged crimes are in direct contradiction to their biblical beliefs and church bylaws.

The statement said Long could no longer be considered a member “since we can no longer affirm that he is truly a regenerate believer in Jesus Christ (1 Cor. 5).”

The church said no blame can be placed upon the victims, and that Long alone is responsible for his “evil actions.”

Crabapple First Baptist said its congregation is praying for “both earthly justice and divine justice.”

The church said it deeply regrets the fear and pain Asian-Americans are feeling because of Long’s “inexcusable” actions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of a Harrisonburg police cruiser on a street in downtown Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg officer injured investigating animal complaint
A volunteer helps repair a porch for a Charlottesville family.
Community rallys behind Charlottesville family after receiving unkind note from neighbor
Bergton Grocery
Bergton Grocery store catches fire Sunday morning
A vehicle crash on I-81 near Spotswood has closed all northbound lanes.
UPDATE: VSP investigating fatal Augusta Co. crash, traffic resumes on I-81
Garret Karicofe
Missing juvenile found safe

Latest News

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
LIVE: 10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket
FILE - This Dec. 30, 2019 image from security camera video shows Michael L. Taylor, center, and...
Japan charges Americans with helping former Nissan chairman flee, jump bail
A humanitarian crisis of unaccompanied migrant children in U.S. custody grows worse.
Biden officials travel to Mexico amid border surge
Lord Fairfax Health District begins to vaccinate Phase 1C
Lord Fairfax Health District begins to vaccinate Phase 1C