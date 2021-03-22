Local realtor says Valley real estate industry hasn’t missed a beat during pandemic

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The real estate market has seen many changes over the past year with the pandemic but some say the industry has gone steady here in the Shenandoah Valley.

Keri Wilfong is the principal broker of Nest Realty in the Shenandoah Valley. Wilfong says the market has had pivot with the changes the pandemic has brought but now it is now prime time for sellers.

“I had a buyer buy a house sight unseen. They actually had a family member view it for them. Yes, we had to take technology to another level and it has worked to our advantage,” Wilfong said.

Whether buying or selling Wilfong says it is vital to have an experienced support system with you along the way.

“To help you put your best foot forward as a buyer in this competitive market. Then on the seller side, you need someone there to help guide you through a multiple offer situation,” Wilfong explained.

She says some things to remember when looking to buy:

Make sure that you have gotten pre-qualified before shopping

Set a budget

Go into the process armed with information so you don’t spend more than you should

When looking to sell Wilfong says:

Make sure your home is in the best shape possible before opening it up to buyers

Have a contingency plan if you close on an offer soon than expected

“I tell my clients you have to have thick skin understand that our role is to get you from point A to point Z but that is not always a linear transaction,” Wilfong added.

