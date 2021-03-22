Lord Fairfax Health District begins to vaccinate Phase 1C

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Eligibility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has expanded in the Lord Fairfax Health District as the area moves into Phase 1C.

The health district, which covers parts of Page and Shenandoah County, will continue to vaccinate people in Phases 1A and 1B during the process.

Phase 1C in Virginia includes other essential workers in energy, water, housing and construction, food service, higher learning and media.

Before moving to 1C, health districts must have made strong efforts to reach all those eligible in 1A and 1B.

“The reason we made the change is because while we are still able to fill our clinics that are not filling quite as briskly as they use to so it looked like it was time to expand the group a little bit,” Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, said.

Vaccines are available by pre-registration and appointment. To pre-register, or to update your pre-registration record, visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available, in more than 100 languages. For TTY, dial 7-1-1.

When you receive your appointment for a vaccine, follow these guidelines at the vaccination site:

Please plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to your appointment time. Too many people arriving too early causes backups.

We’re not accepting walk-ins at this time. Please pre-register to be contacted for an appointment.

Please plan to show your invitation (email or text) or proof of your name.

Remember to continue masking and social distancing outside your household.

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.

