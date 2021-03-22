Mild week with a several rain chances

(WHSV) - The first full week of Spring ushers in warmer temperatures and several chances for some rain. The one catch is that overall, it won’t be a lot of measurable rain.

MONDAY: Staying pretty clear for the evening and then some high clouds overnight and turning cool. Areas of fog or patchy haze into early Tuesday morning. Cool overnight with lows in the mid 30a.

TUESDAY: A cool morning with temperatures in the 30s to start with patchy fog or haze. Staying fairly cloudy early will will keep temperatures cool for the morning. Some peaks of sun but staying fairly cloudy for the day. Still rather mild for the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. A few spots may get into the 60s if we have a bit more sun. With enough lingering moisture, some patchy sprinkles or a few spotty showers possible mainly for the afternoon. The better chance will be for the evening.

Mostly cloudy for the evening but pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. A few spotty to scattered showers and then activity increasing overnight. Areas of fog for the evening and overnight. Some dense fog possible. Overall rainfall amounts will be on the lighter side. Less than 0.25″ and for many probably about half that.

Cool overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

There's a chance for some rain Tuesday night (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: Staying cloudy and cool early with fog and some scattered showers, mainly for the early morning. rising into the 50s for the morning.

Partial clearing for the afternoon and turning into a mild day. A nice afternoon with highs in the low 60s. If we can get a bit more sunshine then we may be a little warmer. Partly cloudy overnight with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. A pleasant night.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun for the day with temperatures in the 50s early. A nice morning. A fair amount of clouds will stick around for the day ahead of our next system, but high temperatures will really start to warm up as we get winds out of the south. Highs in the low to mid 70s, so despite the cloud cover, it will be a great afternoon to enjoy if you plan on any outdoor activities. Most of the day will be dry with with our approaching system, we’re not ruling out an isolated shower later into the afternoon or evening. Many will stay dry.

Staying cloudy and mild overnight with a few showers. A warm front lifts through the area, which will keep our temperatures elevated all night. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. A very warm night!

FRIDAY: Very warm to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Even though this next system will bring us some rain, at this point it’s looking pretty limited. Some scattered showers for the morning and then clearing out for the rest of the day. We’re still a few days out so timing may need to be adjusted. But at this point, any rain looks to be early.

Clearing out for the afternoon. A very warm rain with high temperatures today in the low to mid 70s. Staying pretty clear overnight with the passage of the cold front and temperatures fall into the mid and upper 40s.

SATURDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly sunny skies for the day and despite the lower temperatures behind the cold front, it is still going to be quite nice for the day. Highs in the mid and upper 60s, so a very mild and pleasant day to enjoy outside. We’ll drop back into the lower 40s overnight, but still a pleasant evening.

SUNDAY: A cool morning with temperatures in the 40s, but another nice day ahead. Partly cloudy with still a fair amount of sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 60s. A great day if you plan to be outside!

