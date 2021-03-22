Advertisement

More stimulus payments processing this week

The IRS is still processing millions of 2020 tax returns, while at the same time sending out a...
The IRS is still processing millions of 2020 tax returns, while at the same time sending out a new round of stimulus checks.
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(CNN) - More stimulus checks are coming.

The Biden administration said the second batch of COVID-19 payments will be issued this week.

For some taxpayers receiving direct deposit, payments began processing on Friday.

Some people might see the money in their account as provisional or pending until the official pay date on Wednesday.

The government says going forward, additional batches will be made weekly.

You can check whether a payment has been scheduled on the Internal Revenue Service website.

The $1,400 checks began disbursement earlier this month after President Joe Biden signed the COVID-19 relief bill into law.

