More students coming physically back to RCPS classrooms on April 12

By John Hood
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools will continue to bring more students physically back to the classroom starting after spring break.

On March 8, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl presented to the school board updated information on COVID-19 trends in Rockingham County and research on reducing the six-foot distancing rule to three feet.

With the new recommendation on distancing in the classroom approved by the CDC days after the school board presentation, the school division will bring students physically in class four days a week beginning April 12.

Students who are attending school in the Home Learning Academy will remain in HLA. Scheikl said families who were surveyed last semester on if they would like to enroll their child in HLA were asked to do so for the entire spring semester.

More information will come out soon in students enrolled at Massanutten Technical Center.

Scheikl said students returning to class will be seated no closer than three feet apart with everyone wearing masks at all times. He said they will continue to strive for six feet whenever possible.

He said with the transition the school division hopes that students will be able to make greater gains academically and improve their overall well-being.

