Advertisement

National gas prices stable for five days in a row

NBC29 File Photo
NBC29 File Photo(NBC29)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The national gas price average has been stable at $2.88 for the past five days, following weeks of almost daily increases, according to AAA.

Virginia’s average ($2.75) is up a penny over a week ago, up 22 cents over last month and up 79 cents over March 22, 2020.

“A dip in demand along with a simultaneous increase in supply and refinery utilization has contributed to slower movement in gas price increases,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson. “On the week, 32 states had increases of only 3 cents or less. This does not mean gas prices have hit their peak, but is a positive sign for consumers.”

In the week ahead, drivers can expect fluctuation at the pump. However, large jumps are not likely for the majority of consumers.

In Richmond, gas prices have fallen 0.3 cents per gallon within the past week, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 567 stations in Richmond. That is still 18.8 cents higher than a month ago and 85.3 cents higher than a year ago.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of a Harrisonburg police cruiser on a street in downtown Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg officer injured investigating animal complaint
A volunteer helps repair a porch for a Charlottesville family.
Community rallys behind Charlottesville family after receiving unkind note from neighbor
Bergton Grocery
Bergton Grocery store catches fire Sunday morning
A vehicle crash on I-81 near Spotswood has closed all northbound lanes.
UPDATE: VSP investigating fatal Augusta Co. crash, traffic resumes on I-81
Garret Karicofe
Missing juvenile found safe

Latest News

Lord Fairfax Health District begins to vaccinate Phase 1C
Lord Fairfax Health District begins to vaccinate Phase 1C
More students coming physically back to RCPS classrooms on April 12
More students coming physically back to RCPS classrooms on April 12
Waynesboro City Manager to endorse jail improvement and expansion
Waynesboro City Manager to endorse jail improvement and expansion
Local realtor says Valley real estate industry hasn’t missed a beat during pandemic
Local realtor says Valley real estate industry hasn’t missed a beat during pandemic
Fireball across the Shenandoah valley
Fireball across the Shenandoah valley