NCAA Tournament: No. 3 West Virginia falls in second round to no. 11 Syracuse
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Mountaineers’ season has come to an end after a second round loss in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
No. 11 Syracuse topped no. 3 West Virginia 75-72.
West Virginia shot just 37% from the field, while Syracuse shot 51%.
Buddy Boeheim led all scorers with 25 points for the Orange, while Sean McNeil paced the Mountaineers with 23 points.
West Virginia finishes the season with a 19-10 record.
