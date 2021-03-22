Advertisement

NCAA Tournament: No. 3 West Virginia falls in second round to no. 11 Syracuse

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 21: Syracuse Orange against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 21: Syracuse Orange against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)(Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos | NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Mountaineers’ season has come to an end after a second round loss in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

No. 11 Syracuse topped no. 3 West Virginia 75-72.

West Virginia shot just 37% from the field, while Syracuse shot 51%.

Buddy Boeheim led all scorers with 25 points for the Orange, while Sean McNeil paced the Mountaineers with 23 points.

West Virginia finishes the season with a 19-10 record.

