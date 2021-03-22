Advertisement

New COVID-19 town hall lets people to ask vaccine questions directly from the experts

UVA Health Vaccine File
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have questions about getting the COVID-19 vaccine you now have a chance to connect with more than 50 experts from across the United States.

The experts, including several from the University of Virginia, will participate in the event called COVID-19 Vaccine Education.

It’s hosted by the American Society for Virology and and the American Society of Microbiology. It’s all with the goal of people hearing answers directly from the experts.

“We think that a one-on-one or live town hall format is the best way to get your questions answered because we can really listen and then we can respond as best that we can,” Dan Engel, with the University of Virginia School of Medicine, said.

The plan is to continue these town halls throughout the spring and summer. To register for a town hall you can click here.

