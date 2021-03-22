New timing plans for South Main Street, Port Republic Road implemented starting Monday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — New timing plans for Harrisonburg’s South Main Street and Port Republic Road traffic corridors will be implemented beginning Monday, March 22.

The new timing plans come as Harrisonburg’s Public Works Department seeks to improve travel time and traffic flow.

The South Main Street corridor runs from Mosby Road to Martin Luther King Jr. Way and includes the traffic signal timing of eight intersections. The Port Republic Road corridor stretches from South Main to the Neff Avenue/Peach Grove Road intersection and includes seven intersections.

“The implementation of these final two plans will improve the overall coordination of the traffic signals along the four corridors so that the level of service increases, and travel time and delay decrease,” Harrisonburg Director of Public Works Tom Hartman said in a press release.

The press release says to experience the full benefit of the new timing plans, drivers will need to travel at the posted speed limit in order to smoothly flow through the lights at peak times.

Public Works staff will be on South Main and Port Republic monitoring the changes and making real-time adjustments as needed throughout the week.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.