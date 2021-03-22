Officials warn of recent spike in fatal, non-fatal overdoses

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force wants to warn the public about a recent spike in fatal and non-fatal overdoses.

The organization reported three fatal overdoses and 13 non-fatal overdoses since last Tuesday, March 16. According to a press release from the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, the recent increase in opioid-related overdoses is likely a combination of received federal stimulus money and the presence of fentanyl.

The most recent deaths include one in Shenandoah County, one in Frederick County and one in Winchester.

The press release says additionally, nine of the non-fatal overdoses occurred in Frederick County, three in Winchester and one in Front Royal.

The press release says a similar spike was reported after federal stimulus money was received by the public in April 2020.

The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force reports between April 14, 2020, and May 17, 2020, approximately 11 fatal and 11 non-fatal opioid-related overdoses occurred. According to the press release, the total number of reported overdoses in 2021 is 12 fatal and 41 non-fatal, whereas this time last year, 12 fatal and 39 non-fatal overdoses had been reported.

