Organization creates, delivers meals for the Elkton community

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — There is nothing better than a home-cooked meal. That’s what the organization, Elkton Area Community Services, is providing for those across the community through their program, “Meals at Heart.”

Every Thursday, volunteers come together to make the meals. Throughout the week, volunteers also grocery shop for the ingredients. The organization says they are grateful for local community groups and their food donations, including Elkton-area churches.

“I feel like the people that are receiving it really need it,” said Gayle Harper, a volunteer.

The organization serves those in the Elkton community that are homebound. They gather the ingredients, prepare the meal, then deliver it straight to their door.

“A lot of these people don’t see anybody all week. They look forward to not just the meal, but the driver. Our drivers are really kind, they spend time, some of our drivers take birthday cards and flowers,” said Harper.

Each week, the organization serves around 59 people choosing from recipes upon recipes.

“It’s fun to meet the people and see who is on your route... so you get to know them after a while,” said Matty Pavlik, a driver for the organization.

Pavlik said after retiring he wanted to find a way to make a difference in his community.

“It’s real rewarding. I mean... you can’t get anything like that from anywhere else. Just go out and talk to the people...that’s all they need,” said Pavlik.

If you are interested in volunteering with the group or looking to donate, you can visit their website.

