Advertisement

Organization creates, delivers meals for the Elkton community

Volunteers stand in line to plate their home cooked meal for members of the Elkton community.
Volunteers stand in line to plate their home cooked meal for members of the Elkton community.(WHSV)
By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — There is nothing better than a home-cooked meal. That’s what the organization, Elkton Area Community Services, is providing for those across the community through their program, “Meals at Heart.”

Every Thursday, volunteers come together to make the meals. Throughout the week, volunteers also grocery shop for the ingredients. The organization says they are grateful for local community groups and their food donations, including Elkton-area churches.

“I feel like the people that are receiving it really need it,” said Gayle Harper, a volunteer.

The organization serves those in the Elkton community that are homebound. They gather the ingredients, prepare the meal, then deliver it straight to their door.

“A lot of these people don’t see anybody all week. They look forward to not just the meal, but the driver. Our drivers are really kind, they spend time, some of our drivers take birthday cards and flowers,” said Harper.

Each week, the organization serves around 59 people choosing from recipes upon recipes.

“It’s fun to meet the people and see who is on your route... so you get to know them after a while,” said Matty Pavlik, a driver for the organization.

Pavlik said after retiring he wanted to find a way to make a difference in his community.

“It’s real rewarding. I mean... you can’t get anything like that from anywhere else. Just go out and talk to the people...that’s all they need,” said Pavlik.

If you are interested in volunteering with the group or looking to donate, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of a Harrisonburg police cruiser on a street in downtown Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg officer injured investigating animal complaint
A volunteer helps repair a porch for a Charlottesville family.
Community rallys behind Charlottesville family after receiving unkind note from neighbor
Bergton Grocery
Bergton Grocery store catches fire Sunday morning
Garret Karicofe
Missing juvenile found safe
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,159 on Sunday

Latest News

New service designed to assist Virginia students applying for financial aid
Governor Jim Justice
WV governor proposes exempting part of unemployment benefits
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,063 on Monday
West Virginia DMV
DMV warns of text message scam