Passenger numbers increase at area airports as more people receive COVID-19 vaccine

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO) is seeing more passengers coming through the gates at the airport now that people are getting vaccinated and warmer weather arrives.

Stewart Key with the airport says they are seeing about 1,000 people both arriving and departing the airport a day.

That is about 50% of what they saw in 2019, but steadily growing since last year at this time at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key says with the increase in people flying they are seeing more flight destinations coming back online to the airport.

“It looks like sometime next week we might be getting Chicago back from United. So that’s great news. And of course, we really hope the rest of those destinations come back, but for right now, we’ll take the flights and we’ll definitely take Chicago,” says Stewart Key CHO Airport Marketing Specialist

Officials with the Shenandoah Valley Airport (SHD) say they have also seen a passenger increase in the past 30 days and do expect this trend to continue as more travelers are vaccinated

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.