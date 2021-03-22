Advertisement

Passenger numbers increase at area airports as more people receive COVID-19 vaccine

Plane getting ready for departure at Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Plane getting ready for departure at Charlottesville Albemarle Airport(NBC29)
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO) is seeing more passengers coming through the gates at the airport now that people are getting vaccinated and warmer weather arrives.

Stewart Key with the airport says they are seeing about 1,000 people both arriving and departing the airport a day.

That is about 50% of what they saw in 2019, but steadily growing since last year at this time at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key says with the increase in people flying they are seeing more flight destinations coming back online to the airport.

“It looks like sometime next week we might be getting Chicago back from United. So that’s great news. And of course, we really hope the rest of those destinations come back, but for right now, we’ll take the flights and we’ll definitely take Chicago,” says Stewart Key CHO Airport Marketing Specialist

Officials with the Shenandoah Valley Airport (SHD) say they have also seen a passenger increase in the past 30 days and do expect this trend to continue as more travelers are vaccinated

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of a Harrisonburg police cruiser on a street in downtown Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg officer injured investigating animal complaint
A volunteer helps repair a porch for a Charlottesville family.
Community rallys behind Charlottesville family after receiving unkind note from neighbor
Bergton Grocery
Bergton Grocery store catches fire Sunday morning
A vehicle crash on I-81 near Spotswood has closed all northbound lanes.
UPDATE: VSP investigating fatal Augusta Co. crash, traffic resumes on I-81
Garret Karicofe
Missing juvenile found safe

Latest News

Lord Fairfax Health District begins to vaccinate Phase 1C
Lord Fairfax Health District begins to vaccinate Phase 1C
More students coming physically back to RCPS classrooms on April 12
More students coming physically back to RCPS classrooms on April 12
Waynesboro City Manager to endorse jail improvement and expansion
Waynesboro City Manager to endorse jail improvement and expansion
Local realtor says Valley real estate industry hasn’t missed a beat during pandemic
Local realtor says Valley real estate industry hasn’t missed a beat during pandemic
Fireball across the Shenandoah valley
Fireball across the Shenandoah valley