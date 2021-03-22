LIVE: 10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people, including a Boulder Police officer, were killed during what authorities described as an active shooter situation.

Police announced they had a person of interest in custody and they don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the public. Authorities added a suspect had serious injuries. It isn’t clear if there was just one shooter or multiple shooters.

NOTE: The live feed may contain graphic content.

Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said at a news conference that the suspect was being treated but didn’t give more details on the shooting or how many people were killed. Officers escorted a shirtless man with blood running down his leg out of the store in handcuffs but authorities would not say if that was the suspect.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said authorities know how many people were killed and suggested they are not releasing the number because they need to notify families of the victims.

Yamaguchi said police were still investigating and didn’t have details on motive.

Video posted on YouTube showed one person on the floor inside the King Soopers store and two more outside on the ground, but the extent of their injuries wasn’t clear. What sounds like two gunshots are also heard at the beginning of the video.

One person was taken from the shooting scene to Foothills Hospital in Boulder, said Rich Sheehan, spokesman for Boulder Community Health, which operates the hospital. Sheehan said he could not provide additional details but did say that “we have been notified we will not be receiving any additional patients.”

DA: A reunification center for family members looking for unaccounted for or missing relatives has been established at the CU Event Center. CUPD is assisting with this effort. Witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to contact Boulder PD at 303-441-3333. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

Law enforcement vehicles and officers massed outside the store, including SWAT teams, and at least three helicopters landed on the roof in the city that’s home to the University of Colorado and is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Denver.

Some windows at the front of the store were broken. At one point, authorities over a loudspeaker said the building was surrounded and that “you need to surrender.” They said to come out with hands up and unarmed.

Boulder police had told people to shelter in place amid a report of an “armed, dangerous individual” about 3 miles (5 kilometers) away from the grocery store but later lifted it and police vehicles were seen leaving the residential area near downtown and the University of Colorado. They had said they were investigating if that report was related to the shooting at the supermarket but said at the evening news conference that it wasn’t related.

The FBI said it’s helping in the investigation at the request of Boulder police.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting.

Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy. — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 22, 2021

TV footage showed an ambulance has pulled away from the store, apparently carrying the bleeding man brought out of the store in handcuffs. Officers helped some people out of the store to safety.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting.

Kroger, which owns King Soopers, shared the following statement Monday evening:

“We are horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence that occurred at our King Soopers store located at the Table Mesa Drive in Boulder, CO.

The entire Kroger family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to our associates, customers, and the first responders who so bravely responded to this tragic situation.

We will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement and our store will remain closed during the police investigation.

To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are referring questions to the Boulder Police Department.”

Our hearts are heavy. We send our support and condolences to Boulder Police Department, all the victims and everyone impacted by today's senseless tragedy. Posted by Boulder County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to the story.