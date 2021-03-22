Powerball ticket worth $2 million bought in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Somewhere out there is Virginia’s next millionaire after they bought a Powerball ticket worth $2 million.

The Virginia Lottery said someone bought a ticket a the 7-Eleven at 1125 Wilroy Road in Suffolk that matched the first five winning numbers from the March 20 drawing. The only number that did not match was the Powerball.

The winning numbers for the March 20 Powerball drawing were 1-6-22-42-61, and the Powerball number was 4.

“Normally, matching the first five numbers wins $1 million, but whoever bought this ticket spent an extra dollar for Power Play when he or she bought it. That extra dollar doubled the prize to $2 million,” the Virginia Lottery said.

It was the only ticket bought in Virginia that matched the first five numbers and only one of three nationwide. No ticket matched all six.

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

