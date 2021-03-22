Shenandoah County Schools staff speak on potential budget cut impacts

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors proposed cuts to the school division’s budget in a work session last week.

The potential budget cuts have many worried.

“With that kind of a reduction of 2.6 million dollars, almost 2.7 million dollars, that of itself is a devastating reduction,” Division Superintendent Dr. Mark Johnston said.

Johnston said the cuts would have to come out of anything not required by the state.

Some areas it could potentially affect are field trips, early morning art classes, sports programs, staff raises and more.

“An impact on our students being able to participate in some of those activities that just really makes school the whole picture for them,” Johnston said.

The cuts could also make class sizes bigger.

“None of this is something we look forward to, but unfortunately, it is something we may have to do if the board continues forward and passes the budget as they have indicated that they will do,” Johnston said.

Johnston said he is also afraid the budget reduction could “snowball” and affect more funding.

Emma Selby, a third grade teacher in the county, said her first reaction was disbelief.

“By cutting the budget, you are directly suppressing the future of Shenandoah County. These kids are our future,” Selby said.

She said in the tough year these students have already been facing, many of these programs that could be cut give the students an outlet and she is worried for their well being.

“After a year in which all fun has been stripped away; no playgrounds, sitting 10 feet apart in the cafeteria, no field trips, limited sports, no guests at lunch, no class parties with food, no cupcakes for birthdays, no sharing toys or games, virtual school. This could be the breaking point for some students,” Selby said.

Selby said she is worried the lower budget will also impact teachers’ support for supplies, and adds more stress to an already stressful year.

She hopes the board of supervisors will reconsider.

“I urge them to think about who is truly being affected by this budget cut; the kids.”

The school board will have a special work session on Tuesday to discuss its options.

The meeting will be broadcast, but there will be no public comment.

On April 1, a public hearing will be held on the proposed budget.

