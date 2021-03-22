Advertisement

VEC works on unemployment claim backup

VEC works on unemployment claim backup
VEC works on unemployment claim backup(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) says they saw unemployment claims skyrocket last March and April.

The VEC says in the Shenandoah Valley, the organization saw 119 claims during the March 12 filing week before the pandemic. By the end of that month during the March 28 filing week, they say claims soared to nearly 6,300 and peaked in April with 7,900 claims.

Although those numbers have been trending downward since then, the VEC says they have been playing catch-up.

“The VEC has basically had to change the processes in very rapid fashion, had to update and make changes to their IT, their data processing capabilities, among other changes,” said VEC Senior Economist Timothy Aylor. “There’s this ongoing battle to process the large number of claims at the same time. The VEC is actively recruiting employers, actively organizing and producing job fairs around the state, all kinds of workforce development programs to get people back to work.”

Aylor says the VEC is making progress catching up with unemployment claims.

“The claims processing is going as quickly as possible, you know there has been a backlog of processing, and I believe there continues to be one,” he said. “I think the relief is going out and the claims are being processed as quickly as possible.”

Aylor adds there is reason for optimism as the state slowly opens back up, and there is pent-up demand for businesses that had to close.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of a Harrisonburg police cruiser on a street in downtown Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg officer injured investigating animal complaint
A volunteer helps repair a porch for a Charlottesville family.
Community rallys behind Charlottesville family after receiving unkind note from neighbor
Bergton Grocery
Bergton Grocery store catches fire Sunday morning
A vehicle crash on I-81 near Spotswood has closed all northbound lanes.
UPDATE: VSP investigating fatal Augusta Co. crash, traffic resumes on I-81
Garret Karicofe
Missing juvenile found safe

Latest News

Lord Fairfax Health District begins to vaccinate Phase 1C
Lord Fairfax Health District begins to vaccinate Phase 1C
More students coming physically back to RCPS classrooms on April 12
More students coming physically back to RCPS classrooms on April 12
Waynesboro City Manager to endorse jail improvement and expansion
Waynesboro City Manager to endorse jail improvement and expansion
Local realtor says Valley real estate industry hasn’t missed a beat during pandemic
Local realtor says Valley real estate industry hasn’t missed a beat during pandemic
Fireball across the Shenandoah valley
Fireball across the Shenandoah valley