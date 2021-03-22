UPDATE: VSP investigating fatal Augusta Co. crash, traffic resumes on I-81

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened on Monday afternoon at approximately 2:55 p.m.

The crash happened on I-81 at mile marker 208.4 near Spottswood.

Police have confirmed at least one fatality, and at least one person has been flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment, according to officials.

Traffic backups grew to nine miles, and all northbound lanes were closed at one point. As of 5:25 p.m. on Monday, traffic resumes normally, according to 511Virginia.

The crash remains under investigation. Stay with WHSV for updates.

