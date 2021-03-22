Advertisement

UPDATE: VSP investigating fatal Augusta Co. crash, traffic resumes on I-81

A vehicle crash on I-81 near Spotswood has closed all northbound lanes.
A vehicle crash on I-81 near Spotswood has closed all northbound lanes.(VDOT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened on Monday afternoon at approximately 2:55 p.m.

The crash happened on I-81 at mile marker 208.4 near Spottswood.

Police have confirmed at least one fatality, and at least one person has been flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment, according to officials.

Traffic backups grew to nine miles, and all northbound lanes were closed at one point. As of 5:25 p.m. on Monday, traffic resumes normally, according to 511Virginia.

The crash remains under investigation. Stay with WHSV for updates.

Lord Fairfax Health District begins to vaccinate Phase 1C
More students coming physically back to RCPS classrooms on April 12
Waynesboro City Manager to endorse jail improvement and expansion
Local realtor says Valley real estate industry hasn’t missed a beat during pandemic
Fireball across the Shenandoah valley