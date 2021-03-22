Advertisement

Virtual hiring event to take place on Thursday

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — The Career Center of the Southeast and PSSI Food Safety Services will be sponsoring a Free Virtual Hiring Event on Thursday, March 24.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until noon, and from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The event is free to the public and will provide opportunities for career seekers to talk virtually with hiring managers. Job and career seekers will need to log into careercenternational.com to attend.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of a Harrisonburg police cruiser on a street in downtown Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg officer injured investigating animal complaint
A volunteer helps repair a porch for a Charlottesville family.
Community rallys behind Charlottesville family after receiving unkind note from neighbor
Bergton Grocery
Bergton Grocery store catches fire Sunday morning
A vehicle crash on I-81 near Spotswood has closed all northbound lanes.
UPDATE: VSP investigating fatal Augusta Co. crash, traffic resumes on I-81
Garret Karicofe
Missing juvenile found safe

Latest News

Fireball captured on security camera
Fireball spotted over the area Sunday night
Lord Fairfax Health District begins to vaccinate Phase 1C
Lord Fairfax Health District begins to vaccinate Phase 1C
More students coming physically back to RCPS classrooms on April 12
More students coming physically back to RCPS classrooms on April 12
Waynesboro City Manager to endorse jail improvement and expansion
Waynesboro City Manager to endorse jail improvement and expansion
Local realtor says Valley real estate industry hasn’t missed a beat during pandemic
Local realtor says Valley real estate industry hasn’t missed a beat during pandemic