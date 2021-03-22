Virtual hiring event to take place on Thursday

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — The Career Center of the Southeast and PSSI Food Safety Services will be sponsoring a Free Virtual Hiring Event on Thursday, March 24.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until noon, and from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The event is free to the public and will provide opportunities for career seekers to talk virtually with hiring managers. Job and career seekers will need to log into careercenternational.com to attend.

