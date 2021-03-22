Advertisement

Waynesboro City Manager to endorse jail improvement and expansion

By Simone McKenny
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Waynesboro City Council agenda for Monday, the city manager plans to recommend an endorsement of the improvement and expansion of the Middle River Regional Jail.

The key issues that the current plan being presented to local jurisdictions addresses include the following: renovation, community corrections, mental health, increased minimum custody beds, and warehouse/maintenance.

If approved, the multi-million dollar project would not be complete until 2023.

You can find the presentation from jail officials on the expansion and improvement project, by clicking here.

There has been much opposition from some community members and other deciding local jurisdictions. Various organizations from around the Shenandoah Valley have expressed their opposition to the expansion. More than 2,000 people have signed a petition against it.

“The problem is being framed as one of overcrowding, which almost implies a structural solution. It implies oh the building is too small we need a bigger building really the problem is over-incarceration,” Hannah Wittmer from Communities Against Middle River Jail Expansion explained.

A petition against the expansion has more than 2,000 signatures.

“Our community has in fact reduced our jail population pretty significantly. You look at April, May of 2020 in the height of COVID. That just proves it is very possible to substantially reduce the number of people we are locking up we’ve done it before, why don’t we start there,” Wittmer added.

You can read the background on Hamp’s recommendation by clicking here. You can watch Monday’s meeting from the city’s YouTube page or by clicking here.

