WV governor proposes exempting part of unemployment benefits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has proposed exempting the first $10,200 in unemployment benefits received in 2020 from the state income tax.

The Republican governor’s legislation before lawmakers would apply to nearly $1.36 billion in unemployment payments, according to his office.

Over 197,000 people in West Virginia received some amount of unemployment aid in 2020.

