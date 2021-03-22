WV governor proposes exempting part of unemployment benefits
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has proposed exempting the first $10,200 in unemployment benefits received in 2020 from the state income tax.
The Republican governor’s legislation before lawmakers would apply to nearly $1.36 billion in unemployment payments, according to his office.
Over 197,000 people in West Virginia received some amount of unemployment aid in 2020.
