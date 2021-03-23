Advertisement

Amtrak launches Northeast travel sale

Amtrak
Amtrak(WCAX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WWBT) - Whether you are traveling for business or leisure, Amtrak is having a sale on tickets to cities in the Northeast.

The sale is happening March 23-26 and the tickets will be valid for travel from March 30 to Sept. 30.

“The sale is valid for trains operating on the Northeast Corridor from Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Virginia and other intermediate cities. Customers can travel on Acela in Business for as low as $39 one way, or in Coach for as low as $19 one way on the Northeast RegionalKeystone ServicePennsylvanianDowneasterVermonterCarolinianCrescentPalmettoSilver Star, and Silver Meteor,” Amtrak said.

To keep passengers safe, Amtrak requires face coverings, conducts enhanced cleaning, has updated its onboard filtration systems and implements social distancing.

For more information on the ticket sale, click here.

