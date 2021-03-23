Advertisement

An increase in drug overdoses reported by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:23 AM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, as well as partnering law enforcement agencies, are warning people about a recent spike in drug overdoses.

Since March 16, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force reported three fatal overdoses and 13 non-fatal overdoses.

Those numbers bring the total number this year to 12 fatal overdoses and 41 non-fatal overdoses.

The task force says that the increase in opioid-related overdoses recently is likely due to a combination of received federal stimulus money and the presence of fentanyl.

Lauren Cummings is the Executive Director of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition.

“Money is often a trigger for individuals who have substance use disorders and obviously the price of heroin on the street has gone down significantly,” Cummings said. “If they have that money that is triggering them, they’re able to go out and purchase the heroin and if you add that on to the amount of fentanyl that we’re seeing right now being laced in the heroin, it’s a deadly combination and that’s exactly what we’re experiencing.”

She encourages those struggling to reach out for help. They can visit the Road to Recovery website by clicking here.

