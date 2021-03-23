Advertisement

Biden to outline 2022 budget priorities next week

President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will next week release its proposed discretionary budget for fiscal 2022, providing insight into the president’s top priorities and laying down a marker for Congress, the White House Office of Management and Budget said Tuesday.

The budget proposal will include funding levels by agencies and guidance on investments, but it will exclude tax proposals and mandatory spending programs such as Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

“Our priority is to provide Congress with early information about the president’s discretionary funding priorities, which is what they need to begin the appropriations process,” said OMB spokesman Rob Friedlander.

OMB will later this spring issue President Joe Biden’s full budget proposal, which will include details on taxes and mandatory spending.

Fiscal 2022 will be the first time in a decade without caps on discretionary spending, which went into place with the 2011 Budget Control Act that Biden helped negotiate as vice president for Barack Obama. The absence of the caps makes it easier for Biden to propose spending increases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireball captured on security camera
Fireball spotted over the area Sunday night
A vehicle crash on I-81 near Spotswood has closed all northbound lanes.
UPDATE: VSP investigating fatal Augusta Co. crash, traffic resumes on I-81
File image of a Harrisonburg police cruiser on a street in downtown Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg officer injured investigating animal complaint
Virginia State Police.
VSP investigating two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
Gov. Northam COVID-19 briefing: things are going well, some restrictions will be eased starting April 1

Latest News

Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Hardy County returns to orange after COVID-19 case reporting error
Lambert attended the Trump Rally on Jan.6 and said he turned around when he saw people begin to...
Harrisonburg man says he is still being impacted by attending Trump rally
Mercy House
Mercy House to recieve $200,000 from Virginia Housing Trust
In this Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
White House: North Korea conducted short-range missile test