Cline issues statement on Northam’s ease of COVID-19 restrictions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — Congressman Ben Cline issued a statement following Governor Ralph Northam’s decision to ease some COVID-19 restrictions regarding capacity limits in the Commonwealth.

According to a press release from Cline’s office, the congressman wrote to Northam earlier this month to urge him to increase the maximum number of spectators allowed at outdoor high school sporting events.

Per the press release, Cline issued the following statement:

“While I am pleased that Governor Northam is rolling back certain COVID-related capacity restrictions and increasing the maximum number of spectators to 500 at high school football games, I’m disappointed that occupancy will still be capped at 30% capacity and that cheerleaders and band members will continue to be considered spectators,” Cline said. “I encourage the Governor to continue restoring the freedoms that Virginians enjoy by fully reopening our economy and schools. It’s time to get folks back to work, kids back in the classroom, and allow residents of the Commonwealth to go about their daily lives.”

You can read a copy of Cline’s letter to Northam here.

