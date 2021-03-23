Advertisement

Cline issues statement on Northam’s ease of COVID-19 restrictions

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — Congressman Ben Cline issued a statement following Governor Ralph Northam’s decision to ease some COVID-19 restrictions regarding capacity limits in the Commonwealth.

According to a press release from Cline’s office, the congressman wrote to Northam earlier this month to urge him to increase the maximum number of spectators allowed at outdoor high school sporting events.

Per the press release, Cline issued the following statement:

“While I am pleased that Governor Northam is rolling back certain COVID-related capacity restrictions and increasing the maximum number of spectators to 500 at high school football games, I’m disappointed that occupancy will still be capped at 30% capacity and that cheerleaders and band members will continue to be considered spectators,” Cline said. “I encourage the Governor to continue restoring the freedoms that Virginians enjoy by fully reopening our economy and schools. It’s time to get folks back to work, kids back in the classroom, and allow residents of the Commonwealth to go about their daily lives.”

You can read a copy of Cline’s letter to Northam here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireball captured on security camera
Fireball spotted over the area Sunday night
A vehicle crash on I-81 near Spotswood has closed all northbound lanes.
UPDATE: VSP investigating fatal Augusta Co. crash, traffic resumes on I-81
File image of a Harrisonburg police cruiser on a street in downtown Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg officer injured investigating animal complaint
Virginia State Police.
VSP investigating two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
Gov. Northam COVID-19 briefing: things are going well, some restrictions will be eased starting April 1

Latest News

Hardy County returns to orange after COVID-19 case reporting error
Lambert attended the Trump Rally on Jan.6 and said he turned around when he saw people begin to...
Harrisonburg man says he is still being impacted by attending Trump rally
Mercy House
Mercy House to recieve $200,000 from Virginia Housing Trust
Waynesboro ends long losing streak
Waynesboro ends long losing streak
Washington and Lee University students walk out of classes to demand the school change its name.
Washington and Lee students demand name change