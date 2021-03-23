Criminal charges will not be pursued after HPD officer injured investigating animal complaint

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A few days after an officer was injured while investigating an animal complaint in Harrisonburg, officials have reviewed the evidence surrounding the shooting and have concluded criminal charges will not be pursued.

Marsha L. Garst, Commonwealth’s Attorney of Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg, reviewed the incident and found “the shooting was accidental,” according to a press release from her office.

The press release says the officer that shot MPO Bradley Boyce had been struck to the ground by the cow and his firearm accidentally discharged as a result.

Officials report the injured officer is in stable condition.

