Advertisement

Criminal charges will not be pursued after HPD officer injured investigating animal complaint

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A few days after an officer was injured while investigating an animal complaint in Harrisonburg, officials have reviewed the evidence surrounding the shooting and have concluded criminal charges will not be pursued.

[RELATED: Harrisonburg officer injured investigating animal complaint]

Marsha L. Garst, Commonwealth’s Attorney of Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg, reviewed the incident and found “the shooting was accidental,” according to a press release from her office.

The press release says the officer that shot MPO Bradley Boyce had been struck to the ground by the cow and his firearm accidentally discharged as a result.

Officials report the injured officer is in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireball captured on security camera
Fireball spotted over the area Sunday night
A vehicle crash on I-81 near Spotswood has closed all northbound lanes.
UPDATE: VSP investigating fatal Augusta Co. crash, traffic resumes on I-81
File image of a Harrisonburg police cruiser on a street in downtown Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg officer injured investigating animal complaint
Virginia State Police.
VSP investigating two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
Gov. Northam COVID-19 briefing: things are going well, some restrictions will be eased starting April 1

Latest News

Hardy County returns to orange after COVID-19 case reporting error
Lambert attended the Trump Rally on Jan.6 and said he turned around when he saw people begin to...
Harrisonburg man says he is still being impacted by attending Trump rally
Mercy House
Mercy House to recieve $200,000 from Virginia Housing Trust
Waynesboro ends long losing streak
Waynesboro ends long losing streak
Washington and Lee University students walk out of classes to demand the school change its name.
Washington and Lee students demand name change