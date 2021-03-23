Fishersville man denied bond for charges related to riot at U.S. Capitol

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — On Tuesday, Jeffrey McKellop of Fishersville was denied bond for charges related to physically assaulting four officers, including throwing a flag pole that cut one officer’s eye, during the U.S Capitol riot.

A judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia denied bond after reviewing evidence for McKellop’s potential to run away and his danger to the public.

It was determined McKellop showed no risk of fleeing due to his part in hiring an attorney when he learned he was being investigated by the FBI. However, the judge was concerned about how dangerous McKellop could be after reviewing the video of his actions on Jan. 6.

McKellop is accused of approaching officers and using his hands to push officers back.

According to unsealed documents written by an FBI investigator, at one point, McKellop allegedly breached the line of officers near the bottom of the scaffolding at the U.S. Capitol. Investigators said McKellop pushed officers out of his way and eventually became involved in a confrontation with an officer.

In the confrontation, the FBI investigator said the officer positioned himself with riot-control spray aimed toward McKellop and the crowd, when McKellop, who was wearing a gas mask, picked up a flag pole from the ground and shoved it into the face of the officer, then throwing the flagpole, in a fashion similar to throwing a spear.

In February, the FBI identified McKellop as a result of photos being published on the FBI’s website.

According to the charging documents, the FBI received two online tips identifying McKellop. One tipster said they knew McKellop for about six years, describing him as a retired U.S. Army Special Forces soldier and a military contractor who worked overseas.

Another tipster recognized the “kit” on McKellop’s person, saying it was similar to the one McKellop used while overseas.

McKellop’s preliminary hearing is set for April 1.

