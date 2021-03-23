Gov. Justice orders all flags to be flown at half-staff

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In accordance with President Joe Biden’s proclamation, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities throughout the state be displayed at half-staff, beginning immediately and continuing until sunset on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the recent shooting in Boulder, CO.

