Advertisement

Governor Northam orders flags at half-staff in honor of Colorado victims

Governor Northam announced the order Tuesday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag.
(NBC29)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - The flags of the United States and the state of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff in the wake of the tragedy Monday at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket.

Governor Northam announced the order Tuesday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag.

All local, state and federal buildings and grounds in Virginia are to follow the flag order until sunset March 27 after what Northam called the “senseless acts of violence perpetrated in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22, 2021.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireball captured on security camera
Fireball spotted over the area Sunday night
A vehicle crash on I-81 near Spotswood has closed all northbound lanes.
UPDATE: VSP investigating fatal Augusta Co. crash, traffic resumes on I-81
File image of a Harrisonburg police cruiser on a street in downtown Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg officer injured investigating animal complaint
Virginia State Police.
VSP investigating two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
Gov. Northam COVID-19 briefing: things are going well, some restrictions will be eased starting April 1

Latest News

Hardy County returns to orange after COVID-19 case reporting error
Lambert attended the Trump Rally on Jan.6 and said he turned around when he saw people begin to...
Harrisonburg man says he is still being impacted by attending Trump rally
Mercy House
Mercy House to recieve $200,000 from Virginia Housing Trust
Waynesboro ends long losing streak
Waynesboro ends long losing streak
Washington and Lee University students walk out of classes to demand the school change its name.
Washington and Lee students demand name change