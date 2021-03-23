Great Harvest’s ‘Honey Bunnies’ for UVA Children’s Hospital are making a return

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the fourth year in a row, Great Harvest Bread Café is hand baking “honey bunnies” with money from each purchase going to benefit the University of Virginia’s Children’s Hospital.

The Bakery is taking orders now through March 30.

Great Harvest says that each bunny is hand-crafted, made out of honey whole-wheat dough, and weighs over two pounds.

The bakery will donate $1 from each purchase to the UVA Children’s Hospital.

Aileen Magnotto, the owner of Great Harvest, says this isn’t the only way the bakery has given back through the pandemic.

“Easter is a fun holiday for children and the bunnies seem to follow right into it,” Magnotto said. “All the children love the bunnies and it helps out the children at the children’s hospital. It was a cause that we chose four years ago and we’ve just stuck with it.”

Orders can be placed in person at Great Harvest or by phone at 434-202-7813.

