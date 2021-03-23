Advertisement

Great Harvest’s ‘Honey Bunnies’ for UVA Children’s Hospital are making a return

Great Harvest is raising money for UVA Children's Hospital through it's honey bunny sales
Great Harvest is raising money for UVA Children's Hospital through it's honey bunny sales(NBC29)
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the fourth year in a row, Great Harvest Bread Café is hand baking “honey bunnies” with money from each purchase going to benefit the University of Virginia’s Children’s Hospital.

The Bakery is taking orders now through March 30.

Great Harvest says that each bunny is hand-crafted, made out of honey whole-wheat dough, and weighs over two pounds.

The bakery will donate $1 from each purchase to the UVA Children’s Hospital.

Aileen Magnotto, the owner of Great Harvest, says this isn’t the only way the bakery has given back through the pandemic.

“Easter is a fun holiday for children and the bunnies seem to follow right into it,” Magnotto said. “All the children love the bunnies and it helps out the children at the children’s hospital. It was a cause that we chose four years ago and we’ve just stuck with it.”

Orders can be placed in person at Great Harvest or by phone at 434-202-7813.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireball captured on security camera
Fireball spotted over the area Sunday night
A vehicle crash on I-81 near Spotswood has closed all northbound lanes.
UPDATE: VSP investigating fatal Augusta Co. crash, traffic resumes on I-81
File image of a Harrisonburg police cruiser on a street in downtown Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg officer injured investigating animal complaint
Virginia State Police.
VSP investigating two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
Gov. Northam COVID-19 briefing: things are going well, some restrictions will be eased starting April 1

Latest News

Hardy County returns to orange after COVID-19 case reporting error
Lambert attended the Trump Rally on Jan.6 and said he turned around when he saw people begin to...
Harrisonburg man says he is still being impacted by attending Trump rally
Mercy House
Mercy House to recieve $200,000 from Virginia Housing Trust
Waynesboro ends long losing streak
Waynesboro ends long losing streak
Washington and Lee University students walk out of classes to demand the school change its name.
Washington and Lee students demand name change