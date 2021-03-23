Helicopter responds to traffic crash in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Authorities responded to a traffic crash Monday night near the intersection of Mt. Clinton Pike and N. Valley Pike in Harrisonburg.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Our reporter at the scene confirmed a helicopter transported one person from the scene.

No word yet on how many people were involved or the extent of any injuries.

