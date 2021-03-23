Advertisement

Helicopter responds to traffic crash in Harrisonburg

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Authorities responded to a traffic crash Monday night near the intersection of Mt. Clinton Pike and N. Valley Pike in Harrisonburg.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Our reporter at the scene confirmed a helicopter transported one person from the scene.

No word yet on how many people were involved or the extent of any injuries.

Stay with WHSV as we work to get more information.

