LIVE at 2: Northam delivers COVID-19 briefing

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Governor Ralph Northam is set to deliver a COVID-19 press briefing on Tuesday, March 23 to address the Commonwealth on Virginia’s latest COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts.

You can watch the briefing below or on the governor’s Facebook page.

This story will be updated with information from the briefing. Stay tuned for updates.

COVID-19 in Virginia

As of Tuesday, March 23, Virginia has had 607,234 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 1,267 case increase since Monday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 6.1% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 5.6% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

Ten additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, leaving the death toll at 10,137.

According to the data dashboard, as of March 23, 2,087,082 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,142,467 people are fully vaccinated. 3,510,925 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

