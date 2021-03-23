Long night ahead for the South Pole

SOUTH POLE, ANTARCTICA (WHSV) - Here in the Northern Hemisphere, Spring fever has kicked in for many areas. Warmer temperatures, budding flowers, and longer days are finally taking over the active and cold winter that many folks in the US experienced over the past several months.

Well, Spring fever is just about the furthest thing from the minds of our neighbors to the south. Those in the Southern Hemisphere are beginning to hunker down for the exact opposite -- shorter days, colder temperatures, and snowy weather ahead as winter looms.

There’s one spot that will get all of these to the extreme: the South Pole. As of this past Saturday, the sun set at the South Pole in Antarctica for the final time until late September.

The sun's getting low at the South Pole.



March 20, 2021 marks the official date of the South Pole sunset - the day the sun dips below the horizon, not to rise again for 6 months.



LTJG Tim Holland took these photo of the setting sun (and himself - hi Tim!) on March 13. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/zHmKzq02Dn — NOAA Research (@NOAAResearch) March 19, 2021

That is one long night ahead for researchers from NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, who are stationed at the South Pole. But it’s not all bad -- with zero light pollution, they’ll benefit from endless hours of bright, twinkling stars and even displays from the Southern Lights.

Of course, on the opposite end of the world, the North Pole will experience endless daylight for the same amount of time. The northernmost city of Utqiagvik, Alaska just saw their last day of total darkness yesterday, and they won’t see official night again until September 21st. The sun will be fully risen all day beginning May 11th.

After 64 days with no sunrise, “Polar Night” ended FRI in Utqiagvik (formerly Barrow), AK. It's not exactly sunny by any stretch, but at least there's light! Daylight increases rapidly & from MAY 11-AUG 1 (81 days), the sun doesn’t set. Becomes the land of the “Midnight Sun”! pic.twitter.com/w1xNluHxVJ — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) January 25, 2021

