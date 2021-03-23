Officials seeking public’s assistance identifying individuals allegedly involved in fraud

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying three individuals allegedly involved in a fraud.

Officials say the incident took place on March 11 at the Goose Creek Market at 137 Lee Jackson Highway.

Officials say the individuals arrived at 7:30 p.m. in what appeared to be a black SUV.

You can view photos in the Facebook post below.

If anyone has any information about the identity of these individuals or vehicle, they can contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 8--322-3017.

