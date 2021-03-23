Advertisement

Officials seeking public’s assistance identifying individuals allegedly involved in fraud

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying three individuals allegedly involved in a fraud.

Officials say the incident took place on March 11 at the Goose Creek Market at 137 Lee Jackson Highway.

Officials say the individuals arrived at 7:30 p.m. in what appeared to be a black SUV.

You can view photos in the Facebook post below.

**FRAUD** The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying three individuals...

Posted by Augusta County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Donald L. Smith on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

If anyone has any information about the identity of these individuals or vehicle, they can contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 8--322-3017.

