Page Co. Public Schools explains outdoor or indoor graduation plans

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday night, Page County Public School leaders shared their plan for an outdoor or indoor graduation ceremony for seniors at Luray High School and Page County High School.

After Gov. Ralph Northam issued guidelines for graduation ceremonies last week, school leaders got to work. However, superintendent Wendy Gonzalez reminds students and families that other end-of-the-year events, like prom, are still up in the air.

Based on guidelines and capacity limited determined by the governor’s orders, Eric Benson, the Assistant Superintendent, said they would like to offer each graduate 10 tickets to an outdoor ceremony. He said there are about 150 graduating seniors from both high schools.

If outdoors, faculty and staff would be invited to attend.

No guests with fever or symptoms of COVID-19 are permitted to enter. Signage will be posted for guests to wear masks and designate entrances and exits. No sales of food and beverage will be permitted, but water may be provided.

“Folks are going to be welcomed to come together and celebrate the graduate within their pod,” Benson said. “What we call a pod is the 10 members that are closest to that graduate that they invited. There shouldn’t be any loitering, so to speak, where folks are hanging out before, during, or after the celebration.”

Benson said guests will be asked to bring their own chairs to the ceremony.

“When setting up, the high schools will be identifying approximately 150 places on this outdoor field where a pod could sit,” Benson said. “We’re going to make sure when we mark those off those pods, where groups of 10 will be sitting, will be 10 feet from another pod.”

In the case of inclement weather, school leaders have a plan to move the celebration indoors, but students will only receive five tickets.

Instead of outdoors, the ceremony would be moved inside the school gymnasiums, which have a much smaller capacity. Only 450 people would be permitted in the gymnasium under the Governor’s orders.

In this case, Benson suggested splitting the graduation class in half and holding two ceremonies for both high schools so students can invite more family members. Faculty and staff would not be invited to indoor ceremonies due to limited capacity.

If indoors, school leaders plan to have ceremonies at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Luray High School and ceremonies at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Page County High School, if indoors.

“We would do the same thing and identify approximately 75 places in the bleachers where a group of five could sit,” Benson said. “We would put all of the graduates on the main floor in the gym and space chairs approximately 6 feet apart.”

Valedictorians and distinguished guests would deliver their speeches and remarks at both ceremonies.

The school district already hired a videographer to make a graduation video memento for students, but the administration suggested the services be used to share a live stream video instead.

Graduation ceremonies are planned for Saturday, May 22.

Benson said on Friday, May 21 at 5 p.m., school leaders would begin to make a decision on whether the ceremony will be indoors or outdoors.

To watch the March 22 Page County School Board meeting, click here.

