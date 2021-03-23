Pancake spot in Strasburg reopens after temporary closure

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On February 20, a fire broke out at Bock’s Garage in Strasburg.

Officials said the fire was traced back to a heating and AC unit that officials said most likely malfunctioned. The Pancake Underground, a restaurant connected to the garage, received mostly smoke damage.

Co-owners of the restaurant Shenan Hahn and Christopher Kemp said they are grateful no one was injured and are grateful for the local fire departments’ hard work.

“We rounded the top of the hill and saw the smoke, and we were standing outside,” Kemp said.

The restaurant was on the same power grid as the garage, so following the fire, they had to wait to get their own system. After closing its doors for almost exactly a month, they opened back up this past weekend.

“One of the cool things about being in a small town is you get to know your regular customers really well, and it was great to see everybody’s face again,” Hahn said.

The restaurant first opened its doors in Strasburg in April 2020, so Hahn said they have only known running the restaurant during the pandemic.

“The year started with COVID and ended with a fire. What else can go wrong in your first year?” Hahn said.

The Pancake Underground is looking forward to hopefully opening their indoor dining later this summer as they have been able to utilize it so far in the pandemic.

Unfortunately, Bock’s Garage sustained more damage in the fire.

“Our heart goes out to him. We thought we might lose our business and it was very troublesome and I couldn’t imagine what they are going through,” Kemp said.

Owner Wayne Bock of Bock’s Garage said they have been working on rebuilding, but it has been a slow process. He said they are getting ready to tear down the fire-burned parts of the garage and are hoping to have a temporary office trailer in about a week.

