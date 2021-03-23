Advertisement

Senators Warner, Kaine reintroduce legislation to cut prescription drug costs for seniors

Prescription drug bottles.
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — United States Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have joined some colleagues in reintroducing the Empowering Medicare Seniors to Negotiate Drug Prices Act.

According to a press release from Senator Kaine’s office, the act would allow Medicare to negotiate the best price of prescription drugs for seniors enrolled in Medicare Part D. Current law only allows for bargaining by pharmaceutical companies, not Medicare.

Per the press release, the Empowering Medicare Seniors to Negotiate Drug Prices Act would allow the Secretary of Health and Human Services to directly negotiate with drug companies for price discounts for the Medicare Prescription Drug Program.

“No one should have to choose between putting food on the table and their prescription medication,” said the senators in the release. “This legislation would help combat the rising costs of prescription medications and ensure more Americans, including our most vulnerable, have access to quality, affordable health care.”

The bill is co-sponsored by 30 other senators, and a companion bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives, the press release says.

